<p>Bengaluru: A 49-year-old woman was killed after a speeding lorry ran over her on the busy Bannerghatta Road towards Anepalya on Sunday morning. The victim, Amala, was returning home after attending Sunday Mass and shopping for groceries when the tragedy struck.</p><p>According to the police, the accident occurred while Amala, a housewife, was navigating her two-wheeler, which was loaded with provisions. An autorickshaw moving ahead of her made a sudden turn without any warning.</p><p>Attempting to avoid a collision, Amala lost her balance and fell onto the road. A speeding lorry traveling directly behind her was unable to apply the brake in time and ran over her midsection.</p><p>The driver of the lorry fled the scene immediately after the accident, abandoning the vehicle. The Adugodi Traffic Police have seized the lorry and registered a case.</p><p>"We are yet to apprehend the driver. We are also reviewing CCTV footage from the stretch to verify the sequence of events," an officer close to investigation said.</p>