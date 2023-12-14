Woman dead after BMTC bus knocks down two-wheeler in Madiwala

Bengaluru: A 21-year-old woman has died after being run over by a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus in southern Bengaluru's Madiwala, officials said.

Her husband and 18-month-old toddler miraculously escaped unhurt.

Seema was riding pillion with her husband, 26-year-old Gurumurthy, and toddler when the bus struck their motorcycle on the Silk Board upramp of the Madiwala flyover around 6.45 pm on Wednesday.

The collision pushed Seema off the two-wheeler and under the rear wheels of the bus. She died at the scene, according to traffic police.

The BMTC bus driver has been detained, and Madiwala traffic police have initiated criminal proceedings against him.

The victim and her family were travelling towards the city from their home in Singasandra, off Hosur Road. The family hails from Ballari. Seema's husband is a lineman at Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom), officials said.

The BMTC has yet to comment on the accident.

BMTC buses are often involved in accidents in the city, which observers attribute to driver fatigue, increased traffic congestion, pressure to achieve daily trip targets and bad road conditions.