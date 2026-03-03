<p>Bengaluru: A woman has died following a fire at her house in North Bengaluru on Monday night, officials said on Tuesday. </p><p>The deceased has been identified as Savitha, 53. Her husband Ramesh Babu, a contractor, her son and mother-in-law were rescued by the firefighters. </p><p>According to preliminary investigations, the fire broke out a little after 9 pm at their residence in Gayathri Nagar. The family lived on the third and fourth floors of the building. </p><p>The fire reportedly broke out in the kitchen of the third floor before rapidly spreading up. </p>.Three of a family killed in LPG explosion in Bengaluru.<p>Fire fighters were alerted and a force was immediately deployed. They controlled the fire before rescuing the three. While Savitha died due to severe burn injuries, the rescued were referred to a hospital for treatment. </p><p>A probe has been initiated to ascertain the cause of the fire. Senior police officers visited the spot to take stock of the situation.</p>