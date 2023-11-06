Woman dies falling off husband’s scooter

A woman fell from the pillion of the scooter ridden by her husband on Saturday night and died on Sunday afternoon due to head injuries.
Byatarayanapura traffic police said that 30-year-old Deekshitha reportedly rode pillion on her 32-year-old husband Dinesh Babu’s scooter around 10.30 pm to NICE Road for a late-night ride from their home on Avalahalli main road.
“Dinesh Babu said that he had spotted a car parked to one side of the road and slammed the brakes to avoid crashing into it. However, the sudden action caused him to lose control of the scooter and the duo fell on to the road,” said a police source.
Deekshitha, who reportedly wasn’t wearing a helmet, sustained severe head injuries, and was rushed to the hospital, where she passed away at 2 pm on Sunday.
Babu sustained minor injuries, and was named in the FIR for rash and negligent driving and causing hurt to others by acting rashly or negligently. "We will now update the FIR to include IPC Section 304(A) for causing death by negligence," police said.