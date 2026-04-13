<p>Bengaluru: An elderly woman who was stabbed during a family dispute has succumbed to her injuries, police said.</p>.<p>Mageshwari, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar in Adugodi, was allegedly attacked by her younger brother Manivannan, his son Manikiran, and two family friends, Stephen and Abhishek.</p>.<p>The family hails from Tamil Nadu.</p>.Woman stabbed by brother over domestic dispute in Bengaluru.<p>Mageshwari’s granddaughter, Charulatha, was married to Manikiran, but had separated from him due to differences and was living with her grandmother.</p>.<p>Despite repeated attempts by Manikiran and his family to reconcile, she refused to return.</p>.<p>On March 25, Manikiran went to Mageshwari’s house and picked a quarrel. The situation escalated when they tried to forcibly take Charulatha with them.</p>.<p>When Mageshwari intervened, she was allegedly assaulted and stabbed. She sustained severe injuries, was admitted to hospital, and succumbed on Saturday.</p>.<p>Adugodi police have taken all the accused into custody and are interrogating them.</p>