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Woman dies two weeks after being stabbed by brother, nephew in Bengaluru

Mageshwari, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar in Adugodi, was allegedly attacked by her younger brother Manivannan, his son Manikiran, and two family friends, Stephen and Abhishek.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 19:49 IST
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Published 12 April 2026, 19:49 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsCrime

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