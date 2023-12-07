Woman duped of Rs 40L by man she met on matrimonial site

Bengaluru: An engineer was allegedly conned out of Rs 40 lakh by a man she met on a matrimonial website.
Shree Kumari (name changed), 31, of Kundanahalli in eastern Bengaluru, alleged that Santosh Alish Suluva promised to wed her, but cheated her by using her Demat account to transfer the proceeds of the stock trades.
On October 29, Kumari met Suluva, age unknown, on a matrimonial website. They exchanged pleasantries and continued to text each other.
Several days later, Kumari alleged that Suluva gained her confidence by promising to wed her and sought details of the Demat account she used to trade in the share market. She told the police that Suluva told her he was a “professional trader” and would help make her portfolio better.
Kumari handed over the credentials of her Demat account. Unbeknownst to her, Suluva traded on her behalf and transferred the proceeds, amounting to nearly Rs 38 lakh, to his account. Suluva also transferred Rs 2 lakh from Kumari’s bank account and a credit card, she alleged in her police complaint. Once the money exchanged hands, Suluva ceased all communication. Only then did Kumari realise that she was cheated.
The entire incident occurred between October 29 and November 24, the FIR noted.
Whitefield Cyber Economic and Narcotics Crime (CEN) police have registered a case under sections of the Information Technology Act and the IPC.