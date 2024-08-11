Woman finds phone camera hidden in Bengaluru's Third Wave coffee washroom; accused employee sacked

Bengaluru: A netizen has claimed that a woman found a mobile phone with video recording switched on hidden inside the washroom of the outlet of Third Wave Coffee on BEL Road in Bengaluru. The incident came to light on Saturday following a social media post.



Siddharth (@SidKeVichaar) posted on X a screenshot of the Instagram story by 'gangsofcinepur' on Saturday.



“I was at a @thirdwavecoffeeindia outlet in Bengaluru this morning, and this is what happened: A woman found a phone in the washroom, hidden in the dustbin, with video recording on for about 2 hours, facing the toilet seat. It was on flight mode so that it makes no sound, and was carefully hidden in the dustbin bag which had a hole made in it so that only the camera is exposed,” the Instagram story read.