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Bengaluru woman follows garment worker from ATM, escapes with cash

An unidentified woman followed a garment factory employee from an ATM and escaped with Rs 10,000 in cash, an ATM card and Aadhaar card in an attention-diversion theft in Madanayakanahalli.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 22:45 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 22:45 IST
BengaluruKarnataka

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