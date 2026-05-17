<p>Bengaluru: An unidentified woman followed a garment factory employee from an ATM and escaped with Rs 10,000 in cash, an ATM card and Aadhaar card in an attention-diversion theft in Madanayakanahalli, police <br>said. </p>.<p>Latha (47), a resident of Dasanapura, visited an ATM around 7 pm on Thursday. As she did not know how to operate the ATM, she sought assistance from an unidentified woman who was present inside the kiosk. </p>.<p>The woman helped her withdraw Rs 10,000 and returned the cash and ATM card to the complainant. Later, Latha went to a nearby shop to purchase groceries and boarded an autorickshaw to return home. However, due to heavy traffic congestion, she got down from the auto and started walking towards her house. </p>.<p>At that point, Latha noticed that the same woman from the ATM had followed her and approached her in conversation on the pretext of asking for directions to Lakshmipura. The woman allegedly insisted Latha accompany her for some distance to show the route. When Latha refused, the suspect allegedly made a phone call and continued speaking loudly in the Uttara Kannada dialect and diverted her attention before escaping with her purse containing Rs 10,000 cash, debit card and Aadhaar card. </p><p>Based on the complaint, Madanayakanahalli police are examining CCTV footage from the ATM kiosk and surrounding areas <br>to identify the accused. </p>