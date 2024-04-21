Woman found dead under suspicious circumstance in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A 48-year-old woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her home in Kodigehalli police station limits in the northeastern part of the city. The deceased has been identified as Shobha M, a resident of Ganesh Nagar in Kodigehalli. She was found dead on April 19 at her residence by her daughter, according to the police. Ornaments worn by Shobha were also found missing, raising suspicions about murder for gain.