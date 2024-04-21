Woman found dead under suspicious circumstance in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A 48-year-old woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her home in Kodigehalli police station limits in the northeastern part of the city. The deceased has been identified as Shobha M, a resident of Ganesh Nagar in Kodigehalli. She was found dead on April 19 at her residence by her daughter, according to the police. Ornaments worn by Shobha were also found missing, raising suspicions about murder for gain.
According to the police, Shobha was residing separately with her younger daughter, Harshitha, in Ganesh Nagar. Her husband and elder daughter, Supriya, stayed separately. Harshitha got married on April 4 and had gone to her husband’s house.
On April 19, when Harshitha’s phone calls to Shobha went unattended, she grew suspicious and asked her sister Supriya to check on their mother. Shobha was found dead in her room with ornaments on her body missing when Supriya went to check on her, said the police.
Shobha’s car, which was parked outside the house, has also been missing since April 19. Kodigehalli police have sent the body for a post-mortem and have launched a probe. Police suspect someone known to Shobha of having committed the murder.
An FIR has been filed under IPC Section 302 (murder).
(Published 21 April 2024, 00:43 IST)