Woman found hanging from top of apartment building in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A woman entered a semi-apartment complex in Malleswaram, climbed to its fourth floor and hung herself on Tuesday, police officials said. The woman is yet to be identified as she was not a local.
According to the police, the woman, aged around 45, visited a nearby temple before entering the building at 7.30 am. She then climbed to the fourth floor and used a rope she brought to hang herself from the railing near the staircase.
Investigators said one of the occupants of the buildings on a floor below was alerted after his pet dog kept barking. Police were then informed and the body was taken for autopsy.
"A report is awaited,” an officer said. “Since it was a semi-apartment complex, there was no security person. Prima facie, it appears that the woman had planned her actions prior.”
The Malleswaram police have registered an Unnatural Death Report (UDR) and are conducting further investigations.
Published 06 August 2024, 20:49 IST