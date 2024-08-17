Woman found murdered at home, police suspect husband

Bengaluru: A 35-year-old woman was found murdered at her house in southeast Bengaluru’s Hulimavu on Friday night. Police said the deceased, Meena, 35, a housekeeper, was found lying in a pool of blood when her son returned home after work around 7.30 on Friday.
According to police, Meena sustained a deadly blow to her head and lost a lot of blood. Her son opened the door to find her murdered and called the police.
A senior police officer overseeing the case said that the woman’s husband had gone missing since evening and was the prime suspect.
“All three of them had keys to the house and when the son came home, the door was locked. Hence, we suspect that Meena’s husband killed her, locked the door and fled,” the officer told DH.
