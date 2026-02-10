Woman found murdered in suspected chain- snatching case in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: A 42-year-old woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances at Hoskuru village in Madanayakanahalli on Monday morning, triggering speculation of a possible chain-snatching incident.</p>.<p>The deceased has been identified as Jyothi, wife of Manjunath. She was working in a private company. </p>.<p>A senior police officer said that the incident occurred between 5.30 am and 6 am. Manjunath noticed Jyothi lying on the ground collapsed and alerted the police. It is said that the woman was wearing a gold chain and earrings. Two bike-borne men sprayed something on her face while she was sweeping in front of the house resulting in her death. However, Nagesh DL DCP (North-West) said that they are ascertaining any other reason behind the death. </p>.Viral video: Maid's sweet gesture for Bengaluru couple's anniversary wins hearts.<p>Jyothi is survived by her husband and two children. Her body was shifted to Victoria Hospital for post-mortem examination. Madanayakanahalli police have registered a case.</p>