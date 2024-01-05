JOIN US
bengaluru

Woman found strangled at home in Bengaluru; police say ‘known people involved’

Preliminary police investigations showed that the woman was murdered in the living room but no valuables are missing.
Last Updated 04 January 2024, 22:01 IST



Bengaluru: A 30-year-old woman was found dead in her Electronics City home under mysterious circumstances on Thursday. 

Police suspect that unknown assailants barged into the deceased Neelam’s house in Sai Shakthi Layout on Thursday afternoon and strangled her. 

Police sources said that, at the time of the incident, the victim was alone. Her husband, who works at a hardware store, was away while the couple's children were in school. The victim’s children found the dead body when they returned home. 

Preliminary police investigations showed that the woman was murdered in the living room but no valuables are missing. Police suspect the involvement of someone known to the victim. 

The body was handed over to the family after an autopsy. 

(Published 04 January 2024, 22:01 IST)
BengaluruBengaluru newsCrime



