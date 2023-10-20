Woman, her sister arrested for murdering husband

Bengaluru: Sampigehalli police on Thursday arrested a woman for allegedly murdering her husband.
The suspect, Nazeera Khatun’s sister was also arrested for abetting the murder of Shakeel Akhtar Saifi (28), a native of Bihar.
According to police, Akthar Saifi, Shakeel’s brother, filed a missing person complaint on October 12.
On October 14, Shakeel’s body, wrapped in bedsheets, was found in a partially decomposed state. It was dumped in a pit at a plot belonging to one Martin near 3rd Cross Road on Kogilu Layout.
When Nazeera, 25, and her 28-year-old sister Kashmiri were questioned, they confessed to the crime, a police officer said.
Investigations found that Shakeel used to harass Nazeera as she had found out about his “bad habits” and an alleged affair. Fed up, the sisters suffocated Shakeel to death and dumped his body in the pit on the empty plot, police said.
The sisters have been booked under IPC Section 302 (punishment for murder) and other relevant sections, and remanded in judicial custody.