Woman immolates self due to husband’s harassment

Bengaluru: A woman in southern Bengaluru immolated herself allegedly due to harassment by her husband, officials said on Sunday. The deceased is Anusha (27).
Her husband Srihari, 33, told her that when Kannada film star Darshan Thoogudeepa could have two women, why couldn't he, according to her mother, Renuka.
Darshan and 17 others are currently in jail for the murder of Renukaswamy from Chitradurga.
Police have registered a case of dowry death and arrested Srihari.
According to the police, on Thursday evening, the woman immolated herself at her house in Akshay Nagar near Hulimavu. She succumbed at the hospital on Saturday.
Her family blamed her husband for mental torture and harassment. The couple got married five years ago and have a two-year-old son.
"For two to three months, he used to pester her for a divorce,” Renuka told reporters.
“Srihari informed us of the incident when it was too late. I was in the house feeding the baby and they were in the master bedroom. He used to often ask my daughter, 'When Darshan married two women, why can’t I?’”
It was also alleged that Srihari told Anusha about his "debauchery" a few days after their wedding night.
“She was silent as she believed Srihari would change based on his assurance,” Anusha’s sister Usha told reporters. "Srihari was in the master bedroom and Anusha was inside the attached washroom. She video-called him on WhatsApp and told him she would immolate herself using petrol if he didn't change. But he didn't take any notice."
Usha said that her mother took Anusha to the hospital with help from the neighbours. The inquiry has been handed over to the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Electronics City).
