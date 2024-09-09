Woman immolates self due to husband’s harassment

Bengaluru: A woman in southern Bengaluru immolated herself allegedly due to harassment by her husband, officials said on Sunday. The deceased is Anusha (27).

Her husband Srihari, 33, told her that when Kannada film star Darshan Thoogudeepa could have two women, why couldn't he, according to her mother, Renuka.

Darshan and 17 others are currently in jail for the murder of Renukaswamy from Chitradurga.