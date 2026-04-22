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Woman in Bengaluru ends life over husband’s online rummy addiction

The victim’s younger sister Kushbu learnt of the incident and alerted Mahadevapura police.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 21:01 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 21:01 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsGambling

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