<p>Bengaluru: A 28-year-old woman died by suicide at her Mahadevapura residence, reportedly distressed over her husband’s online rummy addiction.</p>.<p>The deceased has been identified as Kanaga, a resident of A Narayanapura. She was married to 32-year-old Shankar, an employee at an aluminium factory in Tamil Nadu. The couple got married in 2023 and have a two-year-old son.</p>.<p>Police said the incident occurred on Sunday evening.</p>.Bengaluru woman kills self after domestic dispute.<p>The victim’s younger sister Kushbu learnt of the incident and alerted Mahadevapura police.</p>.<p>Preliminary investigation found that Kanaga was upset over Shankar’s online rummy addiction, which led to frequent quarrels. Shankar allegedly sold gold ornaments given during the marriage by her parents and took loans from private financiers to continue gambling. As lenders began visiting their house seeking repayment, he would often go absconding.</p>.<p>The couple had recently shifted to Bengaluru from Tamil Nadu and had started working as fruit vendors. But Shankar continued the gambling habit. Kanaga is believed to have taken the extreme step when she was alone at home.</p>.<p>Based on a complaint, Mahadevapura police arrested Shankar on charges of abetment of suicide and remanded him to judicial custody.</p>