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Woman killed by lover over marriage row in Bengaluru

The deceased has been identified as Ranjitha H G, who was studying in the final year of BA in Mysuru.
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 22:35 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 22:35 IST
Bengaluru newsCrime

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