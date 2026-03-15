<p>Bengaluru: A 24-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death by her lover using an electric wire following a dispute over marriage in Varthur.</p>.<p>The deceased has been identified as Ranjitha H G, who was studying in the final year of BA in Mysuru. The accused, Ayyappa, worked as a supervisor at a dry fruits shop in Varthur, and both hailed from Ponnampet in Kodagu district. A senior police officer said that Ayyappa was already married but had separated from his wife. He later developed a relationship with Ranjitha and brought her to Bengaluru after promising to marry her in December 2025. They were living together in a rented house in Ramdas Layout and had frequent quarrels over marriage.</p>.How Bengaluru aims to reorganise its waste transfer system.<p>During an argument on Thursday night, Ayyappa allegedly strangled Ranjitha using an electric wire and tried to portray the incident as a suicide by hanging. He called her family to inform them about the incident before taking her to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead.</p>.<p>Following a complaint filed by the victim’s mother, Rani H G, Varthur police arrested Ayyappa. During interrogation, he confessed that Ranjitha was forcing him to marry her, and he decided to kill her.</p>