Woman killed, husband injured as scooter falls into drainage pit near Bengaluru's Yadiyur Kere

<p>Bengaluru: A 33-year-old woman died and her husband was injured after their scooter fell into a drainage pit near Yadiyur Kere in Chikkajala.</p>.<p>Netravathi and her husband Anil, residents of Arebinnamangala, were returning home around 8.45 pm after buying vegetables at Bagalur Santhe when he attempted to navigate a stretch where drainage work was in progress and pipes had been laid across the road.</p>.<p>Anil lost control of the scooter, causing both to fall into a pit along Arebinnamangala Road.</p>.<p>Netravathi, who was riding pillion, died on the spot due to severe head injuries, while Anil suffered grievous injuries.</p>.Woman killed as car rams their scooter; techie daughter survives in Bengaluru.<p>Passersby alerted the Chikkajala traffic police, who went to the scene and shifted the body for post-mortem. Police registered a case of negligent driving against Anil, stating that he ignored cautionary measures at the site.</p>.<p>Officials said the BK Halli panchayat had put safety measures in place around the drainage work.</p>.<p>Anil drives a Canter for a living, while Netravathi worked as a housemaid.</p>