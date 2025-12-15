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Woman killed, husband injured as scooter falls into drainage pit near Bengaluru's Yadiyur Kere

Anil lost control of the scooter, causing both to fall into a pit along Arebinnamangala Road.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 20:42 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 20:42 IST
BengaluruAccident

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