<p>Bengaluru: A 27-year-old private company employee died by suicide at her house in Hennur on Sunday.</p>.<p>The deceased, Supritha from Horamavu, was married to realtor Kiran Kumar five years ago. The couple has a three-year-old child.</p>.Bengaluru woman kills self after domestic dispute.<p>A senior police officer said Supritha was alone at home when the incident occurred.</p>.<p>Her body was found hanging in a room in the house and the family alerted the Hennur police, who rushed to the spot and sent the body for postmortem.</p>.<p>Based on a complaint filed by the victim’s mother Tejavathi V, police registered a case of dowry harassment against Kumar and his parents. She has also alleged foul play in her daughter’s death.</p>