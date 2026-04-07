<p>Bengaluru: A woman's decision to leave her door open at night to beat the summer heat proved costly after unidentified men entered her house and stole gold jewellery and mobile phones while she was fast asleep.</p>.<p>The incident took place in the Ashok Nagar police station limits in the wee hours on Saturday.</p>.<p>A senior police officer said the complainant, Shailaja, was unwell and had fallen into deep sleep after leaving the main door open for ventilation. She had kept her 18-gram mangalsutra and two mobile phones beside her.</p>.<p>The thieves entered the house through the open door and escaped with valuables worth Rs 1.5 lakh.</p>.Mangaluru crime: Thief ties elderly woman, stuffs cloth in mouth and loots valuables after entering house on pretext of requesting water .<p>The theft came to light around 6 am when her family woke up and found the items missing. She approached the Ashok Nagar police and filed a case.</p>.<p>Alleging police apathy, Shailaja, a resident of Anepalya, told DH: "The officers failed to act promptly when I first reported the incident and made me wait an entire day before registering an FIR."</p>.<p>She said CCTV footage from the vicinity showed a barefoot man moving around the locality around 2.25 am, trying to push open the doors of multiple houses.</p>.<p>"As our main door was kept open, he entered the house and committed the theft," she said.</p>.<p>Shailaja added that she had been working as a team leader at a skincare company, but had recently quit her job due to health issues.</p>