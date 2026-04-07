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Woman leaves door open at night; thieves steal mangalsutra, phones

The thieves entered the house through the open door and escaped with valuables worth Rs 1.5 lakh.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 21:34 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 21:34 IST
India NewsBengalurutheftrobberyjewelleryAshok Nagarcrime news

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