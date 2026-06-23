Woman, lover kill her parents, sister for opposing their live-in relationship in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: A triple-murder incident has reported in K R Puram, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>, where a young woman allegedly joined hands with her lover to kill her parents and a younger sister after they opposed her decision to be in a live-in relationship.</p><p>The deceased have been identified as Somasundar (55), an employee in an IT company, his wife Muttulakshmi (48), and their younger daughter Supriya (20), all residents of Dominic Layout in Seegehalli.</p> <p>The family had visited the accused Shwetha's apartment where she was living with her lover. The police said the incident took place around 6.30 pm on Monday and neighbours who heard screams called the KR Puram police. </p>.Bengaluru PG owner murdered for objecting to washing legs inside building; two college students arrested.<p>Preliminary investigations revealed that Shwetha, allegedly conspired with her boyfriend Kenneth and stabbed the three family members to death in their flat at Sai Green Apartment.</p><p>A police team that rushed to the spot found the three victims lying in a pool of blood with multiple stab injuries.</p><p>The police, who have registered a <em>suo motu</em> case, said Shwetha's parents had strongly objected to her relationship and decision to live with Kenneth, and this had led to frequent disputes in the family. Enraged over the family's opposition, the duo planned and executed the murder and fled the scene.</p><p>Senior police officers and forensic experts visited the scene for an inspection.</p><p>The bodies have been shifted for postmortem. </p><p>The police have launched a hunt to trace the accused.</p>