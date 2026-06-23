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Woman, lover kill her parents, sister for opposing their live-in relationship in Bengaluru

The three were found stabbed to death in an apartment by the K R Puram police; two accused are on the run.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 06:34 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 06:34 IST
BengalurumurderPolicebengaluru crime

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