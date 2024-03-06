Woman, male friend arrested in Bengaluru for assaulting, locking up 4-year-old

Bengaluru: Girinagar police have arrested a woman and her male companion for allegedly assaulting her four-year-old son and locking him up at home for hours last week.
Members of the Child Welfare Community (CWC) collaborated with the Girinagar law enforcement authorities to rescue the child on March 3.
The suspects have been identified as Sharin, 26, and her associate Dinesh, 30.
Authorities said Sharin has been estranged from her husband and was residing in a rented house in Girinagar for the past three years.
Learning about the child’s predicament, neighbours notified the CWC, leading to police intervention.
Following the rescue operation, police lodged an FIR under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act, which penalises acts of cruelty against children.
A police officer overseeing the investigation told DH that the child, who lived with Sharin’s relative, moved in with her only a month ago. Initially, she stayed at home with the child while looking for a job. But she began leaving him alone at home once she secured employment.
"She beat the child for not listening to her and for trying to stop her from going to office,” the officer added.
There were rumours that she had locked him up from morning to night for over a month. But the officer dismissed it, saying, “She might have locked him alone inside the house for a day or so. She stayed at home all the time before she got a job.”
The officer said her male friend has been arrested for supporting her in assaulting the child.
Police said the child will continue to be with the CWC, while the woman will be summoned for counselling.
