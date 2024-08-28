Woman on morning walk mauled to death by stray dogs in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: In a tragic incident, a 76-year-old retired schoolteacher died after a dozen street dogs attacked her on Wednesday morning in northern Bengaluru. Police identified the deceased as Rajdulari Sinha, the mother-in-law of an airman.
According to the police, Rajdulari was on her morning walk near her son-in-law’s house at the 7th residential camp, Airforce East, near Jalahalli, when a pack of 10-12 stray dogs pounced on her around 6.30 am.
“The woman sustained multiple grievous injuries and died on the way to the hospital,” Saidulu Adavath, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), said.
An unnatural death report (UDR) has been registered by the Gangammana Gudi police, and a probe has been launched.
Harikrishnan, an eyewitness, posted on X: “Its a tragic scene in the morning itself. Dozen of stray dogs attack a lady. I shouted, and my family joined me, until a gentleman comes the dogs attacked. Jalahalli Airforce playground, Vidyaranyapura. I am guilty that I couldn't help her because of this wall.”
