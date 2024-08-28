Woman on morning walk mauled to death by stray dogs in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: In a tragic incident, a 76-year-old retired schoolteacher died after a dozen street dogs attacked her on Wednesday morning in northern Bengaluru. Police identified the deceased as Rajdulari Sinha, the mother-in-law of an airman.

According to the police, Rajdulari was on her morning walk near her son-in-law’s house at the 7th residential camp, Airforce East, near Jalahalli, when a pack of 10-12 stray dogs pounced on her around 6.30 am.