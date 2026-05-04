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Woman poisons two children to death in Bengaluru, attempts suicide after fight with husband

The children were declared brought dead, while Pavithra was admitted to the ICU. Her condition remains critical.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 22:14 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 22:14 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsCrimeSuicidepoisonNorth Bengaluru

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