<p>Bengaluru: A 26-year-old woman allegedly poisoned her two children to death before attempting suicide following a quarrel with her husband in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/north-bengaluru">north Bengaluru</a>, police said on Sunday.</p>.<p>The incident was reported from Mathikere, near Yeshwantpur.</p>.<p>Preliminary investigations revealed that Pavithra, a homemaker, had an argument with her husband, Prashanth, on Saturday evening. After he briefly stepped out, she allegedly administered poison to the children and consumed it herself.</p>.<p>The next morning, Prashanth found Pavithra and the children — boys aged four and two — unconscious and rushed them to a hospital.</p>.Man kills wife and four children in Gurugram, attempts suicide.<p>The children were declared brought dead, while Pavithra was admitted to the ICU. Her condition remains critical.</p>.<p>The family hails from Pavagada in Tumakuru district. Police said the couple had been quarrelling frequently over the past few days, though the immediate trigger for the latest dispute is not yet known.</p>.<p>A case of murder and attempt to suicide has been registered. Police are questioning Prashanth and recording his statement.</p>.<p>(If you are in distress or having suicidal thoughts, please reach out to 24/7 helplines: KIRAN: 1800-599-0019 or Arogya Sahayavani: 104)</p>