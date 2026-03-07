Woman rescued from 25-ft pit in Nagarabhavi

<p>Bengaluru: A 56-year-old woman was rescued by the Chandra Layout police after she fell into a 25-foot pit near a public park in Nagarabhavi early on Friday.</p>.<p>Police said the woman was returning home after visiting a temple around 11 pm when she fell into the pit and could not get out. She called her family, and her son contacted the 112 emergency helpline.</p>.<p>Hoysala patrol staff from the Chandra Layout police station, Assistant Sub-Inspector Srinivas Murthy and Head Constable Vinoda KM reached the spot in minutes and traced her using her phone location.</p>.<p>Police rescued her using an iron rope and rushed her to hospital as she was exhausted.</p>.<p>The GBA had dug the road for an underpass at the Jnanabharathi police station limits, but had not put up barricades or safety measures around the pit, police said.</p>