<p>Bengaluru: A 36-year-old woman was sexually abused by a group of unidentified men in full public view near a restaurant in eastern Bengaluru's Indiranagar, according to a police complaint. </p>.<p>The private company employee was visiting Chickpet Donne Biryani House with a male friend when a group of men arrived in a car and began passing lewd comments at her. </p>.<p>Shocked, she tried to leave the spot, but the men continued to pass vulgar comments and make sexual advances. When she objected, they allegedly cornered her, abused her verbally and even threatened to run her over. </p>.<p>As she attempted to leave in an autorickshaw, the men blocked her path and pushed her. The complaint also stated that a few women were inside the car at the time. </p><p>The incident was captured on CCTV cameras. </p>.<p>Based on her complaint, the Indiranagar police registered a case and launched a manhunt for the suspects. </p>.<p class="CrossHead">Counter-complaint</p>.<p>However, the police have also registered a counter-complaint against the woman's friend for allegedly showing the middle finger at the group during a verbal altercation. </p>