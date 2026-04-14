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Woman smothers daughter to death, hangs self in Bengaluru

The deceased have been identified as Suvarna and her daughter Tarunya, who was studying in class eight at a private school.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 16:06 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 16:06 IST
Bengaluru newsSuicideWhitefield

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