<p>Bengaluru: A 43-year-old woman, who was suffering from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/anxiety">anxiety</a>, killed her 13-year-old daughter before hanging herself in Whitefield on Monday night.</p><p>The deceased have been identified as Suvarna and her daughter Tarunya, who was studying in class eight at a private school. The family are residents of Immadihalli, and Suvarna’s 15-year-old son Dhanush lives in a college hostel in the city.</p><p>A senior police officer said that the incident came to light on Tuesday morning when Suvarna’s husband, Chandrashekar, who works as a clerk at a private hospital on HAL Road, tried to reach her over phone calls, but she did not answer. Around 11 am, he called her brother Manjunath, who lives on Bannerghatta Road, to check on her as he was on duty at the hospital.</p>.WATCH: Bengaluru professor stuns internet with dance moves, clip goes viral.<p>Manjunath went to the house and repeatedly knocked on the door. When there was no response, the family managed to broke open the door and found Suvarna hanging, while Tarunya was unconscious. Whitefield police were immediately alerted and the FSL team conducted a spot mahazar and found that Tarunya had been smothered to death, the police said.</p><p>Preliminary investigations revealed that Suvarna and her husband had watched IPL matches till late at night. Later, she asked Chandrashekar to sleep in another room, informing him that she would wake up late in the morning. She also asked him to have breakfast at the hospital canteen.</p><p>The couple were staying on the ground floor, while her in-laws were on the first floor. They were unaware of the incident until Manjunath arrived to check on her. Police said no suicide note was found and Chandrashekar told the police that Suvarna was under depression and was suffering from anxiety since few months.</p><p>Suvarna’s brothers have alleged that she was being neglected by Chandrashekar's family and was not given money for daily expenses. However, the exact reason that led her to take this extreme step is yet to be ascertained, a senior police officer said.</p><p>Based on a complaint by Manjunath, Whitefield police have registered a case and further investigations are on.</p>