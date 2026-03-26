<p>Bengaluru: An elderly woman suffered serious injuries after she was attacked and stabbed at home near Adugodi on Wednesday morning.</p>.<p>Preliminary investigations revealed that 59-year-old Maheshwari, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar, was attacked by her younger brother Manigandan, his son Kiran, and some of their associates.</p>.<p>Police said Kiran is married to Maheshwari’s granddaughter, and there is marital discord between the couple. Kiran’s wife left him and was staying with Maheshwari.</p>.<p>Manigandan was enraged when Maheshwari questioned him about his son’s behaviour. He, along with Kiran and others, barged into her house around 7 am and attempted to take her granddaughter away.</p>.<p>When Maheshwari resisted, Manigandan attacked her with a knife and an iron rod with an intention to kill her, police said. The gang subsequently fled the scene with Maheshwari’s granddaughter.</p>.<p>"The seriously injured woman was admitted to St John’s Hospital. After examination, doctors confirmed that she is out of danger,” said a police statement, adding, “In this connection, a case has been registered at the Adugodi police station. A special team has been formed to trace and apprehend the accused. Investigation is in progress."</p>