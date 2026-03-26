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Woman stabbed by brother over domestic dispute in Bengaluru

Preliminary investigations revealed that 59-year-old Maheshwari, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar, was attacked by her younger brother Manigandan, his son Kiran, and some of their associates.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 21:55 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 21:55 IST
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