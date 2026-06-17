Woman strangled 'by live-in partner' she met through Instagram in Malleswaram

<p>Bengaluru: A 20-year-old woman was strangled allegedly by her live-in partner over a trivial issue in northern Bengaluru's Malleswaram, police officials said on Wednesday. </p><p>Police said the incident occurred on Saturday night when a quarrel broke out between the deceased, Anusha, and her 25-year-old partner Sharath over a trivial issue and he suspected her of having an affair. During the altercation, Sharath allegedly strangled Anusha. </p>.Bengaluru crime | CCB nabs two history-sheeters in arms conspiracy raid.<p>He fled home after leaving the body. </p><p>On Monday, he informed a lawyer about the incident. The lawyer alerted the Seshadripuram police, who visited the house and discovered the body. The suspect was taken into custody. </p><p>According to police, Sharath and Anusha got acquainted through Instagram and later entered into a relationship. The couple had been living together in a rented house in Malleswaram for the past six months. Sharath was employed as a water tanker driver while Anusha was not going for any work. Both hailed from Sakleshpur, Hassan district. </p><p>Anusha's body has been handed over to her family while Sharath has been remanded in judicial custody.</p>