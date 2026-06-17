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Woman strangled 'by live-in partner' she met through Instagram in Malleswaram

Suspect fled after leaving body at home for two days before confiding in lawyer
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 05:49 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 05:49 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsbengaluru crimestrangled

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