Woman 'strangles' two children before attempting suicide in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: A 24-year-old woman allegedly murdered her two children before trying to kill herself in southern Bengaluru's Subramanyapura on Thursday, police officials said. </p><p>The deceased children were Shubam, 7, and Siya, 3. </p><p>Their mother, Mamata Sahoo, is currently recovering at the hospital. She and her husband Sunil Sahoo, originally from Jharkhand, had moved in a rented house near Subramanyapura nearly eight months ago. </p>.Bengaluru police recover drugs worth Rs 6.25 crore; arrest five.<p>"The woman is alleging that the children were murdered by her husband," said Lokesh B Jagalasar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South). </p><p>"However, investigations so far revealed that only the woman was at the house when the murders occurred. We are probing all the angles, including what has been alleged by the woman. Technical evidence is also being gathered," the officer added. </p><p>During the probe, police found that Mamata had a domestic dispute with Sunil. </p><p>"They were constantly quarrelling," a police officer said. "Mamata suspected her husband of having a relationship with someone else." </p><p>On Thursday, between 8 and 10 pm, when Sunil, who was an auto-rickshaw driver left for duty after 6 pm, Mamata allegedly strangled the two children before trying to kill herself, police sources said. </p><p>Police said Sunil returned home around 10.30 pm and found the house was locked. When he broke open, he saw an injured Mamata and his two children lying unconscious on the ground. </p><p>The hospital alerted the Subramanyapura police to a Medico-Legal Case (MLC) around 12.30 am. </p><p>The three were then moved to a hospital, where the children were declared dead. Mamata continued to receive treatment and the police are waiting for her recovery to record a statement.</p>