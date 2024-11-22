Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Woman 'strangles' two children before attempting suicide in Bengaluru

The deceased children were Shubam, 7, and Siya, 3.
DHNS
Last Updated : 22 November 2024, 14:29 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 November 2024, 14:29 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaCrimemurder

Follow us on :

Follow Us