Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Woman survives as car drags scooter for 50m in Bengaluru's Jayamahal

The incident occurred around 9.30 pm on Jayamahal 1st Main Road on Saturday night.
Last Updated : 08 March 2026, 20:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 March 2026, 20:54 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsAccidentJayamahal road

Follow us on :

Follow Us