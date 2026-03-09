<p>Bengaluru: A 35-year-old woman escaped with minor injuries after her scooter was hit from behind and dragged nearly 50 metres by a car in Jayamahal.</p>.<p>The incident occurred around 9.30 pm on Jayamahal 1st Main Road on Saturday night. Friction between the scooter and the cement road surface triggered a fire.</p>.Two children killed as school bus hits scooter in Bengaluru.<p>The blaze partially gutted the two-wheeler and spread to the front left wheel of the car.</p>.<p>RT Nagar traffic police said the car was occupied by three to four youngsters, believed to be in their 20s.</p>.<p>Viral social media footage shows the occupants initially jumping out of the car in panic as the fire intensified. However, moments later, they reportedly got back into the vehicle and sped away from the spot.</p>.<p>"The woman was lucky to escape with minor injuries. She has filed a formal complaint," a senior police officer said. "The cement road surface played a role in the rapid ignition due to friction. The fire caused 50% damage to the scooter," he added.</p>.<p>Police are scanning CCTV footage to identify the car’s registration number and track down the occupants.</p>