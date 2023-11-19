Woman, toddler electrocuted after stepping on live wire 'hanging' on footpath in Bengaluru’s IT corridor

Bengaluru: A 23-year-old woman and her nine-month-old toddler died after the former stepped on a live electric wire in the early hours of Sunday near Hope Farm in Whitefield, East Bengaluru, police officers said.

The deceased are Saundarya and her daughter Suviksha.

The incident occurred at around 6 am when Saundarya, a resident of AKG Colony under the Kadugodi police station limits, and her toddler daughter whom she was holding in her arms were walking on the footpath. The woman stepped on a live wire in her path. Both the mother and the child were electrocuted on the spot, police suspect.

Some passersby immediately informed the Kadugodi police who registered a case and are investigating.