Woman, toddler electrocuted after stepping on live wire 'hanging' on footpath in Bengaluru’s IT corridor

Bengaluru: A 23-year-old woman and her nine-month-old toddler died after the former stepped on a live electric wire in the early hours of Sunday near Hope Farm in Whitefield, East Bengaluru, police officers said.
The deceased are Saundarya and her daughter Suviksha.
The incident occurred at around 6 am when Saundarya, a resident of AKG Colony under the Kadugodi police station limits, and her toddler daughter whom she was holding in her arms were walking on the footpath. The woman stepped on a live wire in her path. Both the mother and the child were electrocuted on the spot, police suspect.
Some passersby immediately informed the Kadugodi police who registered a case and are investigating.
Dr Shivakumar Gunare, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Whitefield), said that three Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) were detained and were being questioned.
Well-placed police sources suggested that since the footpath was strewn with a lot of optical fibre cables, the victim must’ve unsuspectingly stepped on the live wire.
The deceased’s husband is a native of Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore and works at a private firm there, sources said.
Whitefield Rising, a citizen forum, posted on X (formerly Twitter): “How could a live wire be just hanging? Thousands of people walk on this footpath next to bus stop. Metro is just a walk away. This is criminal negligence. A young lady, whose life has been brutally taken away. A rolling bag with her belongings at the side, standing mute witness to the tragedy.”
Bengaluru Central MP P C Mohan posted on X: "The electrocution at Hopefarm Junction, where a young woman lost her life, is heartbreaking and highlights the urgency for BESCOM to adopt preventive measures. A heightened sense of responsibility from BESCOM is crucial in averting such incidents and ensuring a safer environment."