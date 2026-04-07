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Woman visits Bengaluru at 3 am, struggles to find cab in new city; viral video tells what happens later

She shared that a BMTC bus conductor waited until she managed to find a cab, while a Rapido rider approached and offered her a ride.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 06:40 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 06:40 IST
BengaluruBMTCRapidoCity NewsTrendingViral

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