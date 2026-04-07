<p>A woman entering <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru </a>late at night has shared her experience online, endorsing the city is safe while praising its people for making it feel comfortable for women.</p><p>In a post captioned “Not all men”, she pointed out that while concerns around safety do exist, not everyone is the same. Some men, she documented, genuinely try to make<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/dec-31-bengaluru-safe-women-710184.html"> women feel safe </a>and comfortable, stepping in to help when needed. In her case, during a late-night entry, into a new city, two men helped her to reach home safely. </p><p>Aishwarya Kalparjun, who goes by the Instagram handle ‘ablahh.nari’, shared a <a href="https://www.instagram.com/reels/DWud_Hjik7A/">video </a>narrating her experience. </p><p>It was around 3 am when she was in Bengaluru, struggling to book a cab for a short journey of about three kilometres. The woman received kindness by two strangers who ensured she could get home safely.</p>.'Your safety matters': Bengaluru auto driver's reassuring note goes viral.<p>She shared that a BMTC bus conductor waited until she managed to find a cab, while a Rapido rider approached and offered her a ride. Recalling the moment, she said the biker told her, “It was very late, so it was my responsibility to drop you safely.”</p><p>With their help, she reached home safely. “That made me feel so safe at 3 am in a completely new city,” she said.</p><p>A similar incident had surfaced last year as well. A Bengaluru woman named<a href="https://www.instagram.com/reels/DQ_vov_Ek8b/"> Asha Mane</a> had shared how her Rapido driver ensured she wasn’t left stranded during a late-night 38-km ride. After the bike’s chain broke when it hit a pothole, and with no repair shops open, he fixed it himself and completed the journey, dropping her home safely around 1 am. The company later appreciated the driver for his effort.</p>