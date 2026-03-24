<p>Bengaluru: A 46-year-old woman, who was found dead in Kengeri on Monday, has been suspected to have been murdered, police said.</p>.<p>The body of Kempamma, a resident of Mahadeshawara Layout, was found in a heap of trash behind a bus station near Kengeri Main Road.</p>.<p>On being alerted by passersby, a police team along with Scene of Crime Officers arrived to examine the body. The body was moved for further legal proceedings, including an autopsy.</p>.<p>A deep wound on the head has raised suspicion among police that the woman could have been murdered elsewhere and her body had been dumped later behind the bus station.</p>.<p>Police said a team is already on the case, scouring CCTV footage and gathering other technical evidence to trace the suspects.</p>.<p>Kempamma's family has also been intimated, police said, adding that further probe is on.</p>