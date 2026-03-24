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Woman’s body found behind bus station in Bengaluru; police suspect murder

The body of Kempamma, a resident of Mahadeshawara Layout, was found in a heap of trash behind a bus station near Kengeri Main Road.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 22:04 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 22:04 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsCrimePolice

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