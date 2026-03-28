<p>Bengaluru: A 33-year-old woman from Hebbal has alleged that unknown persons morphed her photographs using AI and uploaded them on fake Instagram handles.</p>.<p>She told police that on March 16, she found two fake Instagram handles created in her name carrying explicitly edited photographs of her. The woman urged police to delete the handles and take legal action.</p>.<p>A case has been registered under Section 66(C) (identity theft) of the Information Technology Act. Further probe is underway.</p>