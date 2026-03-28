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Woman’s morphed photos created with AI uploaded on Instagram

The victim told police that she found two fake Instagram handles created in her name carrying explicitly edited photographs of her.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 23:43 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 23:43 IST
BengaluruKarnatakaArtificial Intelligence

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