‘She Leads. She Rides’ in Bengaluru | Women bikers to ride through city on Saturday

<p>Bengaluru: Hundreds of women motorcyclists will converge in the city on Saturday for the 'She Leads. She Rides' rally celebrating sisterhood and motorcycling.</p>.<p>The event is organised in association with the Free Spirit Motorcycling Club and The She Impact.</p>.<p>The ride will cover 3 km in the city, followed by a curated evening of events.</p>.<p>"For a change, it is the men who sit pillion," said Veena Shetty of the Roaring Riders, highlighting the event's shift in traditional road dynamics.</p>.<p>She added that the gathering serves as an entry point for women who have always wanted to ride, but did not know where to begin.</p>.<p>The event will feature an all-woman live band, storytelling sessions by veteran riders and interactive games. The celebration will run from 5 pm to 7.30 pm and is designed to be an inclusive space for both seasoned riders and those joining as pillions.</p>.<p>Organisers said registrations are open for all geared and non-geared riders on BookMyShow.</p>