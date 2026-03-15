Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Women leaders share journeys of resilience at conclave in Bengaluru

Speaking on the occasion, Rev Fr Dr Lijo P Thomas, Pro Vice Chancellor, Kristu Jayanti (Deemed to be University), highlighted the contributions of historic women leaders and reformers.
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 21:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 March 2026, 21:32 IST
Bengaluru newswomen

Follow us on :

Follow Us