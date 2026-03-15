<p>The Department of Computer Science, School of Computational and Physical Sciences of Kristu Jayanti (Deemed to be University) hosted an organised ‘Women Conclave’ around the theme ‘Voices of Strength, Leadership and Legacy’.</p>.<p>Speaking on the occasion, Rev Fr Dr Lijo P Thomas, Pro Vice Chancellor, Kristu Jayanti (Deemed to be University), highlighted the contributions of historic women leaders and reformers. He spoke at length about the immense strength women demonstrate in overcoming challenges, and described the conclave as a celebration of women’s resilience, leadership and enduring impact.</p>.<p>The keynote speakers were Bineesha Payattati, Executive Director – IIWM; Poornima Dhall, Global Partnerships and Alliances; Anusha Srivatsan, Director at Oracle; Anuradha Vridagiri, Director at Rangsons Aerospace Ltd; Archana Vishwanath, Director at Jain Heritage School; Dr Kavitha Papanna, Director at Bangalore North Hospital; and Karunya Gunavathy K, CEO of Kottravai. In their speeches, they emphasised courage, empathy, passion and perseverance in leadership.</p>.Social media linked to anxiety, anger among children in Bengaluru: Survey.<p>A panel discussion titled “From Aspiration to Achievement: Women Leaders in Conversation,” moderated by Payattati, highlighted turning points in leadership journeys, embracing failure, seeking support systems, and confidently speaking up.</p>