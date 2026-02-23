<p>Ahead of International Women’s Day on March 8, Sisters in Sweat (SIS) and the Museum of Art and Photography (MAP) collaborated to organise 'Running into Art', a 3K women-only community run on February 22.</p>.<p>Following the run, led by SIS co-founder Swetha Subbiah, participants attended a curated walkthrough at MAP, visiting the museum’s second permanent exhibition, 'Beneath the Turning Sky', which features over 60 artworks.</p>.<p>“SIS x MAP was created to celebrate movement in all its forms. We wanted women to experience the energy of running together and then engage with art in a way that encourages reflection and connection,” said Swetha.</p>.Haj pilgrims screening, vaccination to be completed by March 28 in Bengaluru.<p>The run was organised as a precursor to a larger Women’s Day celebration scheduled for March 8 at Orion Mall, Rajajinagar. The Sistra Run event will include a non-timed 2.5K run, along with timed 5K and 10K runs.</p>.<p>For details, visit @thesistrarun on Instagram.</p>