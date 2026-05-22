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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Women's voices take centre stage in short film fest

The ‘Avala Hejje Award’ carries a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000, with special‑recognition prizes of Rs 10,000 each in categories such as social change, humour, etc.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 23:01 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 23:01 IST
India NewsBengalurukannada film

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