<p>Avala Hejje, a women’s Kannada short film festival, returns with its second edition this Sunday, offering a platform for women’s voices in Kannada cinema. Organised by Gubbivani Trust, the event will screen 10 films selected from 27 eligible entries, all directed by women. </p>.<p>The festival runs from 9 am to 7 pm at the Kannada Sahitya Parishat, Krishnaraja Hall, Bengaluru, combining film screenings with a curated panel discussion, titled ‘Her Steps in Cinema: From A to Z’, featuring film personalities Neethu Shetty, Greeshma Sridhar, Sangeetha Nanjudaswamy, and Sanjothaa Bhandaari.</p>.<p>The programme showcases films like ‘Daari’ by Sushma Bharadwaj, which explores a tense conversation between two sex‑workers; ‘Rotti’ by Supriya Nippani, a portrait of rural women’s resilience; ‘Huliyappa’ by Sourabha Rao, a documentary‑style take on human‑wildlife coexistence, among others.</p>.<p> Festival director Shanthala Damle says, “Women directors can convey stories in a delicate, sensitive and effective way.”</p>.Bengaluru International Film Festival concludes: ‘Vanya’ gets Best Kannada Film award.<p>Beyond technical finesse, the festival highlights women’s perspectives and their ability to portray trauma, abuse, and marginalised lives, drawing out complex inner worlds without sensationalism.</p>.<p>The festival’s core themes include women’s empowerment, identity, consent, social change, solidarity, diaspora issues and everyday emotional labour. The ‘Avala Hejje Award’ carries a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000, with special‑recognition prizes of Rs 10,000 each in categories such as social change, humour, etc.</p>.<p>Entry to the event is free. Register on gubbivanitrust.ngo/avalahejje/shortfilmfestival</p>