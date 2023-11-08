Women's groups for victims of assault

A viral video of a man groping a woman at a mall in the city has once again raised concerns about women’s safety. What does one do in such a situation? Metrolife spoke to a few support groups that can assist victims with registering a police complaint, therapy and other necessary solutions.
Durga India
Although the Indian Penal Code offers provisions against crimes such as stalking and groping, awareness about the same is minimal, says Priya Varadarajan, founder of Durga India, Jayanagar. “In our organisation, we work towards creating gender-just public spaces (physical and online), and creating awareness about one’s rights,” she explains.
The non-profit organisation has an initiative called ‘Take a Step’, through which survivors can get help from trained counsellors to deal with their trauma. “If the person would like to register a complaint, we get in touch with the One Stop Centres in Shivaji Nagar and Banashankari,” she explains.
Call: 90082 12828 or email contactus@durgaindia.org
Vimochana
Started in 1979, Vimochana helps women who are subjected to violence, be it dowry-related torture, domestic abuse, marital rape, sexual harassment, or trafficking. Vimochana assists survivors with filing complaints at police stations. “We also help in facilitating financial help or arranging a shelter,” explains Corinne Kumar, founder of Vimochana.
Call: 080 2549 2781/82/83
Global Concerns India
The non-profit organisation located in Koramangala, provides help for women in situations of crisis or distress. Founded by civil and human rights activist Brinda Adige, the organisation educates women about the laws, and the kind of punishment the perpetrators could get. “We help them understand that it is their right to file a complaint and help them with the same,” says Brinda. When such a case is taken to the court, it is argued by a public prosecutor. “We ask the prosecutor if a lawyer employed by us can assist them in the case for research purposes,” she adds.
Call: 98455 18138
Aweksha
Aweksha is a women’s trust located in Richmond Town. Donna Fernandes, co-founder, says the organisation provides assistance for women based on their needs. “If they want to file a complaint, a volunteer accompanies them. We also educate them on the procedures ahead and help them connect to therapists if needed,” she adds.
Call: 080 4091 3325