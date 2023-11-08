Women's groups for victims of assault

The non-profit organisation located in Koramangala, provides help for women in situations of crisis or distress. Founded by civil and human rights activist Brinda Adige, the organisation educates women about the laws, and the kind of punishment the perpetrators could get. “We help them understand that it is their right to file a complaint and help them with the same,” says Brinda. When such a case is taken to the court, it is argued by a public prosecutor. “We ask the prosecutor if a lawyer employed by us can assist them in the case for research purposes,” she adds.