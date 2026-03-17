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Work stalls on Okalipuram rail underpass in Bengaluru; debris, sewage pile up

The junction lies next to Majestic, the city’s busiest transport hub, yet the project now appears abandoned.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 21:08 IST
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Construction debris piled up in front of the Okalipuram railway underbridge.

Construction debris piled up in front of the Okalipuram railway underbridge.

Credit: DH Photo

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Published 16 March 2026, 21:08 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsOkalipuram

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