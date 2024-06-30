Work underway to upgrade Bengaluru's KC General Hospital

Bengaluru: Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Saturday instructed officials at KC General Hospital to ensure the completion of the 50-bed trauma care centre, estimated to cost Rs 35 crore, by the end of March 2025.
During his inspection of the hospital’s services and the progress of its upgrade plan in Malleshwaram, he also directed preparations for the groundbreaking ceremony of a new 200-bed mother and child hospital on the premises, which will cost Rs 66.78 crore.
Furthermore, the minister emphasised that patients should not have to seek medicines outside the hospital, insisting that all necessary medications be available on-site with a gate pass for the medical stores within the hospital. He mandated that the hospital appoint the necessary staff to keep the government medical store operational until midnight and that the 50-bed cardiac centre of the Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research (SJICSR) at KC General Hospital remain open until 10 PM.
Following the inspection, it was decided that a proposal would be submitted for repairs, including fixing broken RCC structures, enhancing the water supply to restrooms, and improving the sanitation system at a cost of Rs 9.98 crore.
