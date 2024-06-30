Work underway to upgrade Bengaluru's KC General Hospital

Furthermore, the minister emphasised that patients should not have to seek medicines outside the hospital, insisting that all necessary medications be available on-site with a gate pass for the medical stores within the hospital. He mandated that the hospital appoint the necessary staff to keep the government medical store operational until midnight and that the 50-bed cardiac centre of the Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research (SJICSR) at KC General Hospital remain open until 10 PM.