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Working mothers in Bengaluru hail Supreme Court ruling on adoptive maternity benefits

Working mothers said extending maternity leave to adoptive parents will help strengthen the emotional bond between the child and the parent.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 22:30 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 22:30 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsSupreme CourtMaternityworking mothers

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