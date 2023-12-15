JOIN US
Workshop on dementia care on Saturday in Bengaluru

Experts, including Dr PT Shivkumar, Head of Psychiatry at Nimhans; Dr Srikala Bharath, former Professor of Psychiatry and Consultant at Nimhans; and Dr Vyjayanthi Venkataramu, Assistant Professor at MS Ramaiah Medical College; will lead the sessions.
Last Updated 14 December 2023, 21:21 IST

Dementia India Alliance (DIA), a non-profit dedicated to enhancing the lives of individuals living with dementia and their families, is organising a workshop on Saturday at the Association of Physicians of India, API Bhavan, Vasanth Nagar.

The workshop aims to educate and offer guidance to family caregivers. 

Experts, including Dr PT Shivkumar, Head of Psychiatry at Nimhans; Dr Srikala Bharath, former Professor of Psychiatry and Consultant at Nimhans; and Dr Vyjayanthi Venkataramu, Assistant Professor at MS Ramaiah Medical College; will lead the sessions.

(Published 14 December 2023, 21:21 IST)
