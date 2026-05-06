<p>Bengaluru: More than 250 pulse scientists from across the country took part in a three-day national annual workshop on pulses, organised by the University of Agricultural Sciences, Bengaluru, and the ICAR at GKVK from May 5 to 7. </p>.BMRCL hosts Electrical Working Group meeting of metro organisations.<p>The workshop was chaired by ICAR Secretary and Director General M L Jat, who called for higher pulse production to ensure nutritional security and support farmers’ livelihoods. UAS-B Vice-Chancellor S V Suresha said higher income from pulses could attract more farmers and stressed the need for speed breeding in pulse research.</p>.<p>Scientists said India remains the world’s largest producer and consumer of pulses, but still depends on imports for around 15% of domestic demand. They said boosting output despite climate change remains a key challenge.</p>