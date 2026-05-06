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Workshop on pulses held at Bengaluru's GKVK

Scientists said India remains the world’s largest producer and consumer of pulses, but still depends on imports for around 15% of domestic demand.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 21:20 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 21:20 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsPulsesGKVK

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