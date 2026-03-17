<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nimhans">The National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (Nimhans)</a> hosted a workshop on March 13 to strengthen on-campus support systems for faculty and student well-being ambassadors.</p>.<p>Attended by 120 faculty members from 47 medical colleges across Karnataka, the workshop aimed to enhance student mental health support in line with the state government’s Mental Health Policy for Educational Institutions, released in December 2025 in collaboration with Nimhans.</p>.<p>The sessions focused on equipping faculty members to identify signs of student distress, coordinate support systems, and refine standard operating procedures for crisis situations.</p>.Nimhans launches ‘ManoSandesha’ series in Kannada to boost mental health awareness.<p>The initiative also envisages developing a network of student well-being ambassadors and mental health champions — faculty members, students and other stakeholders — to play a proactive role in fostering supportive campus environments.</p>.<p>On the occasion, Dr Seema Mehrotra, Professor of Clinical Psychology, emphasised the need for a holistic approach involving multiple stakeholders. Future programmes will include peer support training for students.</p>.<p>In the concluding session, Dr Rajani P, Deputy Director (Mental Health), Health and Family Welfare Department, stressed the importance of implementing the state’s mental health policy and urged faculty to share their learnings and create responsive, student-centered environments in their institutions, according to a release.</p>