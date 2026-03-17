Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Workshop on strengthening campus support systems held at Bengaluru's Nimhans

The sessions focused on equipping faculty members to identify signs of student distress, coordinate support systems, and refine standard operating procedures for crisis situations.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 20:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 March 2026, 20:45 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsNIMHANS

Follow us on :

Follow Us