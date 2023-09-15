Workshops for green Ganeshas

With Ganesha Chaturthi around the corner, idol-making classes are in demand. Metrolife lists out some workshops across different Bengaluru neighbourhoods. These sessions are for both kids and adults.
Banaswadi
My Dream Garden’s Ganesha idol-making workshop is open to adults and children. The centre will provide clay, an arecanut plate to hold the idol, basic tools, and water. Registrations are open until September 15.
When: September 16, 11 am -12.30 pm
Cost: Rs 199
Contact: 73491 81777 / 88619 50777
Bannerghatta Road
A three-hour workshop will be held at Greenhouse Design Space for those aged 8 and above. Participants will get 3 kg of natural clay, a printed manual, string to slice the clay block, lotus seeds, baseboard, and basic tools. Participants are required to bring a plastic bowl for rinsing their hands, and a few pieces of cloth. Registration closes on September 16.
When: September 17,
10.30 am -1.30 pm
Cost: Rs 1,800
Contact: 99645 88520
Jayanagar
Studio Rawa’s two-hour ceramic idol-making workshop is for beginners. It will cover techniques used in medieval times and more modern ones like wheel throwing. Clay and tools will be provided. Registrations are open until September 17.
When: September 18 and 19, 11 am to 1 pm, 3 pm to 5 pm
Cost: Rs 1,299 to Rs 2,000 (Varies according to booking done)
Contact: @studio.rawa on Instagram
Raga Arts will host a workshop this Saturday. All materials including clay and tools will be provided at the venue. This workshop is for 6- to 16-year-olds. Seats are limited to 30. Last date for registration is September 15.
When: September 16, 11 am to 1 pm
Cost: Rs 500
Contact: 89512 82601
Yeshwantpur
Bangalore Creative Circus’ workshop is open for those aged 4 and above. Participants will learn to make idols without the pottery wheel, using only their hands. All required material will be provided at the space.
When: September 17, 11 am to 1 pm
Cost: Rs 1,250
Contact: @blrcreativecircus on Instagram