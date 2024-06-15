World Blood Donor Day: Commemorative event yields 53 units    

Bengaluru: Fifty-three units of blood were collected at a blood donation camp organised by the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) at the MLA Academy of Higher Learning, Malleswaram, on Friday.

The event commemorated the 20th anniversary of World Blood Donor Day, designated by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on June 14, and celebrated the contributions of blood donors.

Madhura Ashok Kumar, recognised in the Guinness Book of World Records for donating blood 117 times, was felicitated along with other donors who have donated over 25 times. Physically challenged individuals also participated as donors.