World Breastfeeding Week: City doctors call for greater awareness

Neonatology professor Dr Suman Rao noted that the process remains even for babies that are admitted the neonatal ICU, even if they cannot latch onto the mother or digest the milk. "We help the mother express milk right after birth and collect the drops in a 1 cc/ml syringe to immediately give to the babies in the NICU. They would require it more since they are unwell. In cases where mothers are sick, we manually express it for her and give the drops to the baby," she said.