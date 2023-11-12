World Cup: Parking restrictions in Bengaluru on November 12

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has announced parking restrictions due to the World Cup match at the city's M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.
These restrictions will apply from 7 am to 11 pm. Parking will not be allowed on Queens Road, MG Road, Raj Bhavan Road, Central Street, Cubbon Road, St Mark's Road, Museum Road, Kasturba Road, BR Ambedkar Road, Lavelle Road, Vittal Mallya Road, and Nrupathunga Road.
For those seeking paid parking spots, options are available on Kings Road, the UB City parking lot, 1 SOBHA Mall, Safina Plaza, and the first floor of the BMTC bus stand in Shivaji Nagar, subject to space availability.
Taxis have been designated to pick up and drop off fans along the stretch of Cubbon Road between the BRV Junction and gate G7 of the stadium, while auto-rickshaws will be available near the Cubbon Park metro station.